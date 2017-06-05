Orica-Scott finish third overall at Hammer Series - News Shorts
Dauphine peloton pays tribute to victims of London terror attack, AG2R on the offence, Van der Poel cleans up at Boucles de la Mayenne AG2R-La Mondiale's Pierre Latour in the best young rider's white jersey at the CritA©rium du DauphinA© The first two days of the Hammer Series didn't quite go to plan for Orica-Scott with the Australian team finishing fourth and seventh and also losing sprinter Caleb Ewan due to a crash. However, the team was banking on a good performance in the 'Chase' team time trial event and duly delivered rising from seventh to third overall.
