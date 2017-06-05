Open Championship will not be heading to Wales, says R&A
The R&A has no plans to add any courses to the Open Championship rota, despite interest from the Welsh Government. After Cardiff staged the 2017 Champions League final on Saturday, Economy Minister Ken Skates said the Open and cycling's Tour de France were the next major sporting events Wales wanted to attract.
