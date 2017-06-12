NZ cyclist Patrick Bevin sixth in Tour de Suisse
Kiwi cyclist Patrick Bevin's Tour de Suisse success is continuing, with a sixth-place finish on stage three of the tour. The 26-year-old from Taupo lies in sixth place overall in one of the big lead up races for the Tour de France, lying 22 seconds behind yellow jersey wearer Michael Matthews from Australia.
