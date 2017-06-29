Norbert Michelisz on pole for his home races
Norbert Michelisz's pole position at the Hungaroring was eagerly anticipated, especially since he had been fastest in both the Free Practice sessions. Unsurprisingly, Michelisz did not let his fans down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst...
|Jun 13
|NewYorkView
|1
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC