Nizzolo returns to racing at Hammer Series

Italian national champion Giacomo Nizzolo has recovered from the pollen allergies and lack of form that forced him to abandon the Giro d'Italia and will return to racing at the Hammer Series in Limburg. Nizzolo's 2017 season has been disrupted by an ongoing knee injury but was able to line out for the 100th Giro where he finished fourth on the opening stage.

