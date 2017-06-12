Niewiadoma rides high in Women's Worl...

Niewiadoma rides high in Women's WorldTour rankings

16 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

After a dream week at the Women's Tour , Katarzyna Niewiadoma has scaled the Women's WorldTour rankings to first place. The Polish champion jumped clear of Anna van der Breggen after taking the opening stage and leading the race from start to finish.

