New Specialized Tarmac spotted at Criterium du Dauphine
Dan Martin is riding the Criterium du Dauphine aboard the as unreleased and unannounced Specialized Tarmac. The new frameset is vastly different from its predecessor and takes design features from both the existing Tarmac and aerodynamic Specialized Venge model.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC