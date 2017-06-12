New Game: Tour de France 2016
Embody the greatest cycling champions competing to conquer the yellow jersey along the 21 official stages of a Tour de France 2016, packed with exciting new features! Experience the emotions of a pro-rider by attacking, sprinting, counter-attacking picking the best trajectories and taking the best tactical decisions to lead your team-mates to victory. Take to the road in solo, compete against your friends, or play in coop on the same screen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MobyGames.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst...
|Jun 13
|NewYorkView
|1
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC