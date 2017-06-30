Nairo Quintana confident of Tour succ...

Nairo Quintana confident of Tour success despite Giro exertions

Nairo Quintana is confident he has the form to win the Tour de France this summer after falling short in the first half of his ambitious Giro-Tour double. The 27-year-old Colombian was edged into second place in the Giro d'Italia by Dutchman Tom Dumoulin in May. Common wisdom suggests that trying to win the Giro will compromise the Tour given the short gap between the two races, but Quintana - who has finished on the Tour podium three times but is yet to win - believes otherwise.

