MTB Nats: Price Increase and Qualification

USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships , July 18-23 on West Virginia's Snowshoe Mountain, register now while we're still in the early registration period. Prices increase tomorrow! The epic trails of Cheat Mountain will serve as the backdrop for riders to compete for more than 100 Stars-and-Stripes jerseys in cross-country, short track cross-country, downhill, dual slalom, and enduro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Cycling.