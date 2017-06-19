Mountainous 2017 Tour de l'Avenir set...

Mountainous 2017 Tour de l'Avenir set to reveal future Grand Tour talent

Read more: Cycling News

The 2017 Tour de l'Avenir will again reveal future Grand Tour contenders, with this year's route starting in Brittany and heading south through central France for three consecutive and selective mountain stages in the Alps. The nine-day race will start on August 18 and end on August 27, with the introduction of a rest day to give the Under 23 riders a chance to recover before the tough finale.

