Motorcycle racing: Jared Mees wins second OKC Mile in dramatic fashion
Jake Johnson, left, of Harley Davidson and Bryan Smith of Indian Motorcycles come around on turn one at the OKC Mile at Remington Park, Saturday. [Photo by Jacob Derichsweiler, The Oklahoman] Indian Motorcycles rider Jared Mees defended his 2016 OKC Mile win with another come-from-behind first-place finish at Remington Park.
