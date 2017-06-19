Moscon moves on after racism ban: 'My conscience is clear, I accepted the punishment'
Team Sky 's Gianni Moscon was back in action at the recent Route du Sud race after serving his six-week suspension for racist comments to FDJ's Kevin Reza at home in Italy. He is not due to ride the Tour de France but will target this weekend's Italian national championships and then make his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a Espana in August.
