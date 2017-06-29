Matthews confident of 2017 Tour de France success
Not only was the win important for Matthews in the context of the race, it also moves him into the leader's yellow jersey, it was a significant psychological victory. Matthews will be up against Sagan and Degenkolb at the Tour de France in the battle for stage wins and the green jersey assured his form can best the duo.
