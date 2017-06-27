Mark Cavendish named in Team Dimension Data's line-up for Tour de France

Mark Cavendish's attempts to become the most prolific stage-winner in Tour de France history will continue this July after he was named in Team Dimension Data's line-up for the race. The news, while expected, is still a gamble as the 32-year-old sprinter only returned to training six weeks ago, having contracted the Epstein-Barr virus earlier this year.

