Mark Cavendish aims to ride his way into Tour de France contention

Yesterday

Mark Cavendish is hoping a strong performance on home roads in the National Road Championships this weekend can seal his place in the Tour de France. The 30-time Tour stage winner has been battling the Epstein-Barr virus, which is best known as the cause of glandular fever, for most of the season to date and made his first appearance since March in last week's Tour of Slovenia.

