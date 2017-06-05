Mark Cavendish adds Tour of Slovenia ...

Mark Cavendish adds Tour of Slovenia to his race programme

Read more: Cycling News

The Tour of Slovenia has been added to Mark Cavendish 's June race programme as the Dimension Data rider continues his comeback from Epstein-Barr Virus commonly known as Glandular Fever or Mononucleosis. Last week it was announced that Cavendish would race the British Nationals as he battles to regain health and fitness ahead of the Tour de France .

Chicago, IL

