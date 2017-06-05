Mark Cavendish adds Tour of Slovenia to his race programme
The Tour of Slovenia has been added to Mark Cavendish 's June race programme as the Dimension Data rider continues his comeback from Epstein-Barr Virus commonly known as Glandular Fever or Mononucleosis. Last week it was announced that Cavendish would race the British Nationals as he battles to regain health and fitness ahead of the Tour de France .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC