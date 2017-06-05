Lotto Soudal boss defends ethics as De Gendt uses altitude tent ahead of Dauphine

Critrium du Dauphin leader Thomas De Gendt slept in a hypoxic tent in the build-up to the race, a practice which the Lotto Soudal general manager, Marc Sergeant, defended to Cyclingnews as a "good alternative" to altitude training. Hypoxic chambers control the atmosphere to mimic the thinner air at altitude, which boosts production of red blood cells in the body, in turn increasing the oxygen-carrying capacity of the athlete.

