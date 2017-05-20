Longo Borghini and D'hoore to lead Wi...

Longo Borghini and D'hoore to lead Wiggle High5 at Women's Tour - News shorts

Elisa Longo Borghini and Jolien D'hoore are set to lead the way for the Wiggle High5 squad at next week's Ovo Energy Women's Tour . Longo Borghini will be looking to improve on her third place overall from last season, while D'hoore is hunting stage victories.

