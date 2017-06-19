L'Etape Australia attracts visitors
With the Tour de France starting soon the results from last year's L'Etape Australia confirmed the event delivered significant visitors to the Snowy Mountains. With the Tour de France kicking off soon, results from last year's L'Etape Australia by Le Tour de France confirm the event delivered significant visitation to the Snowy Mountains, with the 2017 event expected to once again attract thousands of visitors to the area.
