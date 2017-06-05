Kennaugh bolsters Tour de France selection hopes with Dauphine win

Competition for one of the nine spots in Team Sky 's Tour de France line-up is notoriously fierce, but there can be few better ways to underline your credentials than winning atop Alpe d'Huez . Having been told at the start of the Critrium du Dauphin that his chances were "fifty-fifty," Peter Kennaugh hopes his performance on the penultimate stage of the race has sent a message to the selectors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.