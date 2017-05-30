James Mattis tries to reassure Asian ...

James Mattis tries to reassure Asian allies about Donald Trump

DONALD TRUMP'S America still stands by allies in Asia and Europe, and "I can give you absolute optimism about this issue," the Secretary of Defence, James Mattis, told an audience of generals, diplomats and security types at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 3rd. His words were stirring, and just what the gathering longed to hear.

