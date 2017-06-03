James Mattis says U.S. committed to A...

James Mattis says U.S. committed to Asian-Pacific nations

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: UPI

Defense Secretary James Mattis reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the Asian-Pacific region Saturday "based on strategic interests and on shared values." Mattis, speaking at the Shangri-La defense summit in Singapore, said the United States would not accept China's militarization of man-made islands in the resource-rich South China Sea because it undermines stability in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May '17 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,498,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC