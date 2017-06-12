James Mattis kept declining White Hou...

James Mattis kept declining White House requests to appear on Fox News

9 hrs ago Read more: Salon

Secretary of Defense James Mattis has maintained a low, apolitical profile amidst a nation that is plagued with non-stop politicized rhetoric led by perhaps the most divisive presidential administration in U.S. history. According to a report by the New York Times, the key to this non-partisan approach has been to avoid going on President Donald Trump's favorite show, "Fox & Friends."

