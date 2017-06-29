James Mattis faces transgender decisi...

James Mattis faces transgender decision for military

7 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Defense Secretary James Mattis is facing his first significant decision in the military's sexual revolution legacy left by the last commander in chief, Barack Obama . Mr. Obama 's defense secretary, Ashton Carter , issued a directive last year permitting transgender troops to remain in the military and undergo sex reassignment procedures instead of facing automatic discharge.

