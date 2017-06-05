Italian professionals obliged to ride...

Italian professionals obliged to ride national championships

Elena Cecchini makes her way to the sign in stage at the 116 km Stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour 2016 The Italian Cycling Federation has reminded all its professional riders that they are obliged to ride the national road race championships later this month. Under a rule introduced during the winter, an unjustified absence could mean a rider is not selected for the European or World Championship road races later in the season.

