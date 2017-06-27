Interview with Svein Tuft on Winning ...

Interview with Svein Tuft on Winning a Record 10th ITT Title @ the 2017 Global Relay Road Nationa...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Pedal

Pedal caught up with legendary Canadian "hardman", Svein Tuft Orica-Scott, after winning his 10th national ITT championship jersey and 12th title overall as he talks about his training and planning to reclaim the ITT crown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pedal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst... Jun 13 NewYorkView 1
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May '17 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... (Dec '16) Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,522 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC