Interview with Svein Tuft on Winning a Record 10th ITT Title @ the 2017 Global Relay Road Nationa...
Pedal caught up with legendary Canadian "hardman", Svein Tuft Orica-Scott, after winning his 10th national ITT championship jersey and 12th title overall as he talks about his training and planning to reclaim the ITT crown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pedal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst...
|Jun 13
|NewYorkView
|1
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC