inCycle: Behind the scenes with Vincenzo Nibali at the Giro d'Italia

In the latest episode of inCycle, the team takes a look behind the scenes with local hero Vincenzo Nibali as he tackled the 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia. Rising star Coryn Rivera talks about her move to European racing, which has reaped plenty of reward, and Michael Woods discusses his Grand Tour debut.

