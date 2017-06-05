'I'm so happy to be back' - Chaves returns to racing at Dauphine
Esteban Chaves has never needed an excuse for a smile, but the Colombian certainly had plenty to be happy about as he arrived in Saint-Etienne on Sunday morning for the start of the Critrium du Dauphin , his first race since February. Beaming, as ever, from ear to ear, the Orica-Scott rider relished the normally mundane pre-race rituals, such as pinning the dossards onto the back of his jersey and rolling to the start line to sign in for the stage ahead things a knee injury had deprived him of for the best part of four months.
