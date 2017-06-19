I have restored credibility to the UC...

I have restored credibility to the UCI, says chief Cookson

16 hrs ago Read more: York Press

UCI president Brian Cookson has launched a robust defence of his first term as head of the world governing body after Frenchman David Lappartient announced he will challenge the Briton's bid for re-election. Cookson was elected in September 2013, succeeding Irishman Pat McQuaid, and will bid to be elected for a second term this September.

