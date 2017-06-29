Huffman, Walle to defend North Star G...

Huffman, Walle to defend North Star Grand Prix titles

Final Women's Podium: Surly Most Aggressive - Sara Tussey , Sport Beans Queen of the Hill - Erica Allar , Northstar Grand Prix Winner - Brianna Walle , K'ul Chocolate Sprint - Sophie Makcay , Greg Lemond Best Young Rider - Lauretta Hanson The North Star Grand Prix kicks off on Wednesday in St. Paul, Minnesota, where its two defending champions - Evan Huffman and Brianna Walle will get down to work in the opening stage, an 8km time trial. Last year, Walle won the time trial and held on to the race lead through to the finish to claim the overall victory, while Huffman broke away on the penultimate stage to move into the yellow jersey, then suffered through the final criterium to seal the win .

