Grimsby cyclists take up chance to ride with the pros 1
MORE than 70 avid cyclists of all ages and abilities took up an opportunity to cycle alongside professionals from the Tour Series champions JLT Condor team. Condor team-mates Russ Downing and Graham Briggs were split among three groups as they travelled from St Hugh's Hospital in Grimsby through Waltham and East Ravendale, past Swinhope, over to Ludborough and then through Tetney on the way back to Grimsby.
