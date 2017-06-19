Greipel heads up Lotto Soudal's Tour ...

Greipel heads up Lotto Soudal's Tour de France squad

10 hrs ago

Andre Greipel will once again lead the line for Lotto Soudal at the Tour de France , with the Belgian team unveiling their nine-man team on Saturday afternoon via Twitter. The team will be set up for stage victories, with sprinter Greipel, who has won at least one stage in each of the last six editions of the Tour, representing their main shot at success.

