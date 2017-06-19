Gilbert, Izaguirre, Spilak climb WorldTour ranking after Tour de Suisse

Philippe Gilbert has moved into the top five of the UCI WorldTour rankings and Ion Izaguirre into the top 10 as Greg Van Avermaet stays well out in front after the Tour de Suisse . The race was Van Avermaet's first WorldTour outing since Liege-Bastogne-Liege in late April and, despite finishing no higher than 15th on stage 3, he makes it three months at top spot thanks to the lead he built up over the spring.

