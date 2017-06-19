Gilbert, Izaguirre, Spilak climb WorldTour ranking after Tour de Suisse
Philippe Gilbert has moved into the top five of the UCI WorldTour rankings and Ion Izaguirre into the top 10 as Greg Van Avermaet stays well out in front after the Tour de Suisse . The race was Van Avermaet's first WorldTour outing since Liege-Bastogne-Liege in late April and, despite finishing no higher than 15th on stage 3, he makes it three months at top spot thanks to the lead he built up over the spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst...
|Jun 13
|NewYorkView
|1
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC