George Bennett won't chase yellow at Tour de France

George Bennett finished up in a yellow jersey at the Tour of California last month, but he won't be chasing one at next month's Tour de France. The 27-year-old from Nelson instantly became New Zealand's greatest ever road cyclist with his victory in the World Tour stage race in America in May. He showed that not only is his now one of the best climbers in the world, but also a top time trialist.

