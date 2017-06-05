Fuglsang open to offers as he conside...

Fuglsang open to offers as he considers leaving Astana

After five years at Astana , Jakob Fuglsang is considering a move away from the Kazakh team, with his agent seeking out offers from other WorldTour teams. The Dane, 32, joined Astana from Radioshack at the start of 2013, finishing seventh in the Tour de France that year, and signed a two-year extension in the summer of 2015 to take him through to the end of the 2017 season.



