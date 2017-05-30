Froome: I'm not taking anything for g...

Froome: I'm not taking anything for granted at Dauphine

9 hrs ago

Chris Froome says that he is ready to return to the "business part" of his season at the Criterium du Dauphine as his final preparation for the Tour de France. Feeling confident and "ready for the challenges ahead," he also acknowledged that he is not taking anything for granted because of the strong field in the race this year.

Chicago, IL

