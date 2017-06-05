Fabulous Fuglsang snatches Dauphine victory
Jakob Fuglsang produced a stunning ride on the final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine to snatch overall victory from Richie Porte by 10 seconds. The Dane trailed Porte by one minute and 15 seconds after the opening seven days of the race but after cancelling out that deficit, the help of bonus seconds for the stage win saw him take the title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC