Fabulous Fuglsang snatches Dauphine victory

Jakob Fuglsang produced a stunning ride on the final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine to snatch overall victory from Richie Porte by 10 seconds. The Dane trailed Porte by one minute and 15 seconds after the opening seven days of the race but after cancelling out that deficit, the help of bonus seconds for the stage win saw him take the title.

