Fabio Aru's custom painted Argon18 Gallium Pro - Gallery
Astana 's Fabio Aru arrived to the Criterium du Dauphine with his form unknown after nearly three months without a race. The Sardinian, who won the Vuelta a Espaa in 2015, looked to test himself ahead of the Tour de France where he will line up alongside teammate and eventual winner Jakob Fuglsang.
