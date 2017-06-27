Everyone Active Ealing in push to get residents cycling ahead of Tour de France
A range of cycling events will take place across Ealing in the next few weeks as a network of gyms in the borough encourages residents to take part in the borough's own Tour of France. Everyone Active centres in Ealing are calling on the local community to join them and take part in Ealing's Tour of France, as the centres host a range of cycling challenges and activities to celebrate the spirit of the iconic cycling event.
