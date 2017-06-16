DOD to Congress: continuing resolutio...

DOD to Congress: continuing resolution threatens modernization

Read more: Federal Computer Week

The secretary of defense told Congress that 10 years ago he would have yawned at concerns about cyberthreats from adversaries. But in his testimony this week, James Mattis could not have been more emphatic about the need to invest in cybersecurity, cyber training and cyber capabilities.

Chicago, IL

