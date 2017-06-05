Dennis back on track with Tour de Suisse TT win

Rohan Dennis overcame his disappointment at having to abandon the Giro d'Italia last month and some self-described lacklustre training ever since to take the stage 1 win Saturday at the Tour de Suisse . Dennis sailed over the 6km test in Cham in 6:24, eight second better than teammate Stefan Kung in second and nine seconds ahead of third-placed Matthias Brandle .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.