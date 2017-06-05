Dennis back on track with Tour de Sui...

Dennis back on track with Tour de Suisse TT win

Rohan Dennis overcame his disappointment at having to abandon the Giro d'Italia last month and some self-described lacklustre training ever since to take the stage 1 win Saturday at the Tour de Suisse . Dennis sailed over the 6km test in Cham in 6:24, eight second better than teammate Stefan Kung in second and nine seconds ahead of third-placed Matthias Brandle .

Chicago, IL

