Dennis and van Garderen named in BMC team for Tour de Suisse

16 hrs ago

Four weeks on from the crash that forced him out of the Giro d'Italia , Rohan Dennis will make his return to racing at the Tour de Suisse this weekend as part of a BMC team that also includes Tejay van Garderen . Damiano Caruso will carry BMC's general classification ambitions for the race.

Chicago, IL

