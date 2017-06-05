Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang wins Criteri...

Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang wins Criterium du Dauphine

BONNEVILLE : Astana 's Danish rider Jakob Fuglsang outshone defending champion Chris Froome and Australian Richie Porte to win the final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine to claim overall victory on Sunday. Fuglsang, a silver medallist in the road race event at last year's Rio Olympics , went into the stage in third place.

