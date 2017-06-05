Dauphine: Guercilena keen to keep Contador as he builds for 2018
With 20 riders already under contract for 2018 Luca Guercilena only needs to add the final brushstrokes to his canvas for 2018 but the Trek Segafredo boss is open to adding to his GC arsenal, while also retaining the services of Alberto Contador. The Spaniard signed a one-year deal with Trek Segafredo for 2017 during last year's Tour de France and has the option of a second year deal on the table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC