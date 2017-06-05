Dauphine: Guercilena keen to keep Con...

Dauphine: Guercilena keen to keep Contador as he builds for 2018

Read more: Cycling News

With 20 riders already under contract for 2018 Luca Guercilena only needs to add the final brushstrokes to his canvas for 2018 but the Trek Segafredo boss is open to adding to his GC arsenal, while also retaining the services of Alberto Contador. The Spaniard signed a one-year deal with Trek Segafredo for 2017 during last year's Tour de France and has the option of a second year deal on the table.

