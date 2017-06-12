Damian Collins calls on UK Sport to rescind support of Cookson re-election
UCI president Brian Cookson has become the target of criticism of Damian Collins, the chair of the UK Parliament's Culture, Media and Sport select committee, following the publication of the final report of an independent review into British Cycling culture. Collins called on current British Cycling chairman of the board Jonathan Browning to step down and said that UK Sport should not support Cookson in his bid for re-election as UCI president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst...
|Jun 13
|NewYorkView
|1
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC