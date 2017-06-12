Damian Collins calls on UK Sport to r...

Damian Collins calls on UK Sport to rescind support of Cookson re-election

UCI president Brian Cookson has become the target of criticism of Damian Collins, the chair of the UK Parliament's Culture, Media and Sport select committee, following the publication of the final report of an independent review into British Cycling culture. Collins called on current British Cycling chairman of the board Jonathan Browning to step down and said that UK Sport should not support Cookson in his bid for re-election as UCI president.

