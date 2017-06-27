Cyclist Stanton-Warren competes at Na...

Cyclist Stanton-Warren competes at National Championships

17 hrs ago

THE purple jersey of Halesowen Athletics and Cycling Club was on display at the National Championships as Jack Stanton-Warren tested himself against the country's best. Stanton-Warren travelled to the Isle of Man last Sunday as one of the few riders to qualify that's not from a professional team.

