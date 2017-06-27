Cycling - Undercooked Froome still tipped to be Tour's hottest rider

Chris Froome may look far from his best and might say this year's route does him no favours, but the Briton is the overwhelming favourite to win his fourth Tour de France crown next month. ASO's Laurent Lachaux, Commercial and Marketin Director at Amaury Sport Organisation, presents rider Chris Froome of Britain with a gift after the presentation of the itinerary of the 2017 Tour de France cycling race during a news conference in Paris DUESSELDORF, Germany: Chris Froome may look far from his best and might say this year's route does him no favours, but the Briton is the overwhelming favourite to win his fourth Tour de France crown next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.