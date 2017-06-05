Cycling: Porte storms to Dauphine time-trial win

Stage winner Australia's Richie Porte celebrates after winning the fourth stage of the 69th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race. BOURGOIN-JALLIEU, France: Australia's Richie Porte of BMC romped to victory over a 23.5km individual time-trial at the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday, leaving key rivals counting lost seconds.

