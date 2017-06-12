Cycling: LeMond says restricting radi...

Cycling: LeMond says restricting radios would make Tour more exciting

Three-times Tour de France winner Greg LeMond believes the use of team radios should be restricted to make the three-week race more unpredictable. "The Tour is less complex now because of radios," American LeMond said in an interview with broadcaster Eurosport for whom he will again be chief analyst this year.

